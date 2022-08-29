2018 Audi A3

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 1 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9093010

9093010 Stock #: P06A4068

P06A4068 VIN: WAUUPBFF7JA116552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A4068

Mileage 66,141 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Keyless Entry Rain sensor wipers Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Windows Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Interior Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.