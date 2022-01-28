Menu
2018 Audi A4

45,054 KM

$35,695

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Quattro, Progressiv, Navi, New Brakes!

2.0T Quattro, Progressiv, Navi, New Brakes!

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

45,054KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8268945
  Stock #: P06A2712
  VIN: WAUBNAF44JA073570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,054 KM

Vehicle Description

$124 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Audi Smartphone Interface - Auto Stop/Go Technology - Bluetooth - ** New Brakes** CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic LED Headlights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Traction Control - Driver Assist (Speed warning, Parking Aid, Efficiency Assist, Audi Pre Sense, Audi Side Assist, Rain Sensor) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag

