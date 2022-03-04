Menu
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

85,500 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Quattro, Progressive, Navi, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

85,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8650768
  • Stock #: P06A3180T
  • VIN: WAUENCF59JA045099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Description

$132 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Audi Smart Phone Interface CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

