2018 Cadillac ATS

77,316 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Cadillac ATS

2018 Cadillac ATS

AWD, Luxury, Turbo, Navi, Sunroof, Bose Sound!

2018 Cadillac ATS

AWD, Luxury, Turbo, Navi, Sunroof, Bose Sound!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,316KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7862217
  Stock #: P06A2076T
  VIN: 1G6AF5RX9J0118312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2076T
  • Mileage 77,316 KM

Vehicle Description

$92 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bose Sound - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Aux/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

