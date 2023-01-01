Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

5,432 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, OnStar!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT, Turbo, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, OnStar!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 9823033
  2. 9823033
  3. 9823033
  4. 9823033
  5. 9823033
  6. 9823033
  7. 9823033
  8. 9823033
  9. 9823033
  10. 9823033
  11. 9823033
  12. 9823033
  13. 9823033
  14. 9823033
  15. 9823033
  16. 9823033
  17. 9823033
  18. 9823033
  19. 9823033
  20. 9823033
  21. 9823033
  22. 9823033
  23. 9823033
  24. 9823033
  25. 9823033
  26. 9823033
  27. 9823033
  28. 9823033
  29. 9823033
  30. 9823033
  31. 9823033
  32. 9823033
  33. 9823033
  34. 9823033
  35. 9823033
  36. 9823033
  37. 9823033
  38. 9823033
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
5,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9823033
  • Stock #: P06A5241
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM5J7138237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5241
  • Mileage 5,432 KM

Vehicle Description

$93 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/160,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Bluetooth - OnStar Guidance - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - Chevrolet MyLink with 7 Inch Touchscreen - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors - LED Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Aux/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Onstar
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 83,087 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA Lu...
 83,437 KM
$26,795 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 30,674 KM
$25,795 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory