2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

39,885 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Premium/Sport Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Premium/Sport Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,885KM
Used
  • Stock #: R06A1348T
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB2JU252915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,885 KM

Vehicle Description

$129 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES Premium Package - Panoramic Sunroof - Comand Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz Apps Sport Package - Sport Suspension - AMG Styling Package - 18 Inch AMG 5-Spoke Wheels - Sport Brake System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch AMG Alloys - Multi Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rearview and Driver's Side Exterior) - Automatic LED High Performance Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Usb/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Heated Windshield Washer System - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

