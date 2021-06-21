2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 8 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7493526

7493526 Stock #: R06A1348T

R06A1348T VIN: 55SWF4KB2JU252915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A1348T

Mileage 39,885 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.