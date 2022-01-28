Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

26,483 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Premium/Sport Pkg, Navi, Blind Spot Assist

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC, Premium/Sport Pkg, Navi, Blind Spot Assist

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

26,483KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8268942
  Stock #: P06A3004
  VIN: 55SWF4KBXJU256176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Hyacinth Red Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3004
  • Mileage 26,483 KM

Vehicle Description

$135 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/ 80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth - Voice Command PACKAGES: Premium Package - Panoramic Sunroof - COMMAND Online Navigation with Mercedes Benz Apps - Keyless-Go Sport Package Sport Suspension - AMG Styling Package - 18 Inch AMG 5-Spoke Alloys - Sport Brake System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch AMG Alloys - Multi Zone Climate Control - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic LED High Performance Headlights - Auto Dimming Mirrors (Rearview and Driver Side Exterior) - Heated Windshield Washer System - Cruise Control - Am/Fm - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Color TV
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

