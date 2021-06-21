Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

49,116 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, AMG Alloys!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC, Turbo, Navi, Pano Roof, AMG Alloys!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

49,116KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7382174
  Stock #: P06A1830
  VIN: WDC0G4KB6JV111605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,116 KM

Vehicle Description

$137 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Touchpad - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch AMG Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED High Performance Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

