2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 4 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8080975

8080975 Stock #: P21A0284

P21A0284 VIN: WDCTG4GB0JJ450907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,487 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Memory Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

