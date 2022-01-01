Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

56,487 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC, Premium/Sport Pkg, Pano Roof!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC, Premium/Sport Pkg, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8080975
  • Stock #: P21A0284
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB0JJ450907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,487 KM

Vehicle Description

$122 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Memory Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Black Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Cd - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag

