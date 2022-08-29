Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

48,972 KM

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1/Sport Pkg, Pano Roof!

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1/Sport Pkg, Pano Roof!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,972KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9047437
  Stock #: P06A4239
  VIN: WDC0G4KB2JV104800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,972 KM

Vehicle Description

$159 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Leather Interior - 19 Inch AMG Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Power Liftgate - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic LED High Performance Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

