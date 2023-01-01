2018 Nissan Kicks

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 1 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9683788

9683788 Stock #: P06A5001

P06A5001 VIN: 3N1CP5CU7JL524628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,153 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.