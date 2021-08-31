Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

42,057 KM

$29,495

$29,495

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

$29,495

42,057KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7809003
  • VIN: JF2GTABC4JG339972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunshine Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,057 KM

Vehicle Description

$100 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning and Heat Controls - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

