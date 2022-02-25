2018 Toyota C-HR

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 1 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8330604

8330604 Stock #: P06A3101

P06A3101 VIN: NMTKHMBX3JR051640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,110 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.