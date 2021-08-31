2018 Toyota Highlander

$36,995 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7602406

7602406 Stock #: P06A2149

P06A2149 VIN: 5TDJZRFH4JS533818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,682 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Center Arm Rest Lane Departure Warning Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

