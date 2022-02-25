Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

39,494 KM

Details Description Features

$31,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8328768
  2. 8328768
  3. 8328768
  4. 8328768
  5. 8328768
  6. 8328768
  7. 8328768
  8. 8328768
  9. 8328768
  10. 8328768
  11. 8328768
  12. 8328768
  13. 8328768
  14. 8328768
  15. 8328768
  16. 8328768
  17. 8328768
  18. 8328768
  19. 8328768
  20. 8328768
  21. 8328768
  22. 8328768
  23. 8328768
  24. 8328768
  25. 8328768
  26. 8328768
  27. 8328768
  28. 8328768
  29. 8328768
  30. 8328768
  31. 8328768
  32. 8328768
  33. 8328768
  34. 8328768
  35. 8328768
  36. 8328768
  37. 8328768
  38. 8328768
  39. 8328768
  40. 8328768
  41. 8328768
  42. 8328768
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$31,795

+ taxes & licensing

39,494KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8328768
  • Stock #: P06A2922
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV5JW852275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,494 KM

Vehicle Description

$108 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Recognition - Toyota Safety Sense CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.5L 1-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touchscreen - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Automatic Headlights - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beam) - Blind Spot Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 36,124 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 22,358 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,094 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory