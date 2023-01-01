Menu
2019 Audi A4

54,456 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

Technik Quattro, Driver Assist Pkg, Navi, 360 Cam

2019 Audi A4

Technik Quattro, Driver Assist Pkg, Navi, 360 Cam

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9748318
  • Stock #: P06A4769S
  • VIN: WAUCNAF48KA010249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,456 KM

Vehicle Description

$150 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Sunroof - Power Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bang & Olufsen Sound System - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Audi Virtual Cockpit - Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror - Power Heated Exterior Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Speed Warning - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

