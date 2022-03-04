Menu
2019 Audi A5 Sportback

65,304 KM

Details Description Features

$42,495

+ tax & licensing
$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Quattro, Komfort, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Quattro, Komfort, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$42,495

$42,495

+ taxes & licensing

65,304KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8527595
  Stock #: P06A3091
  VIN: WAUANCF56KA040538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3091
  • Mileage 65,304 KM

Vehicle Description

$144 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Smart Phone Integration - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Display - Dual Climate - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Fog Lights - High Intensity Discharge Headlights - Cruise Control - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3 - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Door Map Pockets
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

