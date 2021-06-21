2019 BMW 750i

+ taxes & licensing
**Memory Seats + Wireless Charging + 20 Inch M Alloys + Harman/Kardon Sound System** $233 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Memory Front Seats - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Harman/Kardon Sound System - Gesture Control - Screen Mirroring - Touchpad - Wireless Charging - Emergency SOS Assist - M Adaptive Air Suspension - Integrated Universal Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth with Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 4.4L V-8 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 20 Inch M Alloys - Quad Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Comfort Access with Push Button Start - Ambient Lighting - Rear Sunshade - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Adaptive LED Headlights - Power Trunk Release - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Frontal Collision Warning - Pedestrian Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Cross Traffic Alert - Lane Departure Warning - Brake Intervention - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensing Wipers - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3