2019 BMW X1

23,928 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-277-8696

xDrive, Navi, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

23,928KM
Used
  • Stock #: P06A4960
  • VIN: WBXHT3C5XK5L90584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,928 KM

Vehicle Description

**New Front Brakes**

$135 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Apple CarPlay - Voice Command - Bluetooth - **New Front Brakes**

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leatherette Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Park Distance Control - Speed Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

