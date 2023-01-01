Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

82,930 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD, Turbo, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD, Turbo, Navi, Back Up Cam, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,930KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9965084
  • Stock #: P06A5146
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX4K6188882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5146
  • Mileage 82,930 KM

Vehicle Description

$104 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/160,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable - Remote Start - Voice Command - Bluetooth - OnStar Guidance

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Turbocharged - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Diagonal Touch Screen - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic High Intensity Discharge Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

