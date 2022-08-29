2019 Chevrolet Malibu

$25,959 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 1 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9058378

9058378 Stock #: P06A4237

P06A4237 VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5KF114357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,144 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control remote start Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.