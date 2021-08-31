Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Durango

95,486 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD, HEMI, Navi, Sunroof, Alpine Sound!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD, HEMI, Navi, Sunroof, Alpine Sound!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 7602400
  2. 7602400
  3. 7602400
  4. 7602400
  5. 7602400
  6. 7602400
  7. 7602400
  8. 7602400
  9. 7602400
  10. 7602400
  11. 7602400
  12. 7602400
  13. 7602400
  14. 7602400
  15. 7602400
  16. 7602400
  17. 7602400
  18. 7602400
  19. 7602400
  20. 7602400
  21. 7602400
  22. 7602400
  23. 7602400
  24. 7602400
  25. 7602400
  26. 7602400
  27. 7602400
  28. 7602400
  29. 7602400
  30. 7602400
  31. 7602400
  32. 7602400
  33. 7602400
  34. 7602400
  35. 7602400
  36. 7602400
  37. 7602400
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,486KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7602400
  • Stock #: R06A1593
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT7KC738422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A1593
  • Mileage 95,486 KM

Vehicle Description

$156 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Alpine Speakers - Remote Start - Universal Garage Door Opener - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.7L V-8 cyl - HEMI - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior with Suede Inserts - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Automatic Headlights - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Aux/Xm/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Front and Rear Sensors - Rain Sensing Wipers - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 BMW X6 xDrive35...
 39,000 KM
$66,495 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 104,463 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 61,895 KM
$26,295 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory