2019 Honda CR-V

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 5 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117949

9117949 Stock #: P06A4461

P06A4461 VIN: 2HKRW2H27KH146294

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,590 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.