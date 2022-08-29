Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

39,934 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred, Bluetooth, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred, Bluetooth, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,934KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9058384
  Stock #: P06A4085
  VIN: 3KPC25A35KE074411

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 39,934 KM

Vehicle Description

$83 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.6L I-4cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - Keyless Entry - Telescopic Steering Wheel (Manual) - Rear Defroster - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Speed Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

