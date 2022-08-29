2019 Hyundai Accent ...

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9058384

9058384 Stock #: P06A4085

P06A4085 VIN: 3KPC25A35KE074411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,934 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Rear Defroster Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

