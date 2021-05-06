2019 Hyundai Sonata ...

$18,495 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 7 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7089331

7089331 Stock #: R06A1368

R06A1368 VIN: 5NPE24AF9KH789166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Cloud

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A1368

Mileage 58,798 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.