2019 Hyundai Sonata

64,330 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay!

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,330KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8983432
  Stock #: P06A3654
  VIN: 5NPE24AF0KH730233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A3654
  • Mileage 64,330 KM

Vehicle Description

$98 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Touchscreen Display - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Automatic Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Collision Warning - Rear Cross Traffic Warning - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

