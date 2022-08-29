2019 Infiniti QX60

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 4 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9058381

9058381 Stock #: P06A3629T

P06A3629T VIN: 5N1DL0MM0KC505331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bose Sound System Interior Navigation System Door Map Pockets Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.