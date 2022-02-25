$35,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-277-8696
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4x4, Luxury/Tech/Trailer Tow Grp, Navi!
Location
Autoplanet
205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3
844-277-8696
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8446794
- Stock #: R06A1656T1
- VIN: 1C4PJMDX6KD197178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R06A1656T1
- Mileage 52,247 KM
Vehicle Description
$122 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: UConnect 4C Navigation (GPS Navigation) - Dual Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth - Voice Command SafetyTech Group - Blind Spot/Rear Cross Path Detection Technology Group - Side Distance Warning - Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist - Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking - Advanced Brake Assist - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist - Auto High Beam Headlight Control - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Luxury Group - 2nd Row Seat with Fore & Aft Adjust - Carpeted Cargo Area Trim Panels - Hands Free Power Liftgate - Front Ventilated Seats Trailer Tow Group - Trailer Tow Wiring Harness - 4 and 7 Pin Wiring Harness - Class III Hitch Receiver CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.2L 6 cyl - 4x4 - Leather Interior - Dual Climate Control - 8.4 Inch Touchscreen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Fog Lights - LED Taillights - Bi-Xenon Headlights - Automatic Headlights - Select Terrain Mode - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Trailer Sway Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
