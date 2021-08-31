2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$65,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7602412

7602412 Stock #: P21A0115

P21A0115 VIN: SALYL2EN8KA218140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

