2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

25,500 KM

Details Description Features

$65,995

D180 AWD, Diesel, Navi, Pano Roof, Park Assist!

D180 AWD, Diesel, Navi, Pano Roof, Park Assist!

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

25,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7602412
  • Stock #: P21A0115
  • VIN: SALYL2EN8KA218140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,500 KM

Vehicle Description

** Back Up Camera + Meridian Sound System + Blind Spot Assist ** $223 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Memory Driver Seat - Heated Rear Seats - Digital Instrumental Cluster - Meridian Sound System - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged Diesel - Leather Interior - 21 Inch Black Alloys - Dual Climate Control - TouchPro Duo Dual Screen Infotainment System - Heated Steering Wheel with Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Keep Assist - Parallel Park Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

