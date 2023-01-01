Menu
2019 Lexus IS 300

52,360 KM

$34,895

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

AWD, Heated Seats, Lexus Safety, Back Up Cam!



AWD, Heated Seats, Lexus Safety, Back Up Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3





+ taxes & licensing

52,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9611734
  • Stock #: R06A2312
  • VIN: JTHC81D2XK5038458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,360 KM

Vehicle Description

$134 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry Push Button Start - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Garage Door Opener - Auto LED Daytime Running Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Lexus Safety (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Auto High Beam Assist) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet



Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

