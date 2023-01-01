2019 Lexus IS 300

Listing ID: 9611734

9611734 Stock #: R06A2312

R06A2312 VIN: JTHC81D2XK5038458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,360 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Interior AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.