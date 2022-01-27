2019 Mazda MAZDA3

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 6 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,655 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Interior Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Door Map Pockets Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heads-Up Display Driver Side Airbag

