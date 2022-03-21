2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

$65,995 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

P21A0481 VIN: WDDWJ6EB6KF926316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Cup Holder Interior Navigation System Door Map Pockets Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

