$65,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-277-8696
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43
AMG 4MATIC, Coupe, Premium/Tech Pkg, Navi, 385 HP!
Location
Autoplanet
205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3
844-277-8696
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8723129
- Stock #: P21A0481
- VIN: WDDWJ6EB6KF926316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P21A0481
- Mileage 34,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**AMG Driver's Package + Designo Red Seatbelts + Navigation + 19 Inch AMG 5 Twin Spoke Aero Alloys ** $223 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Designo Red Seatbelts - PACKAGES: Premium Package - Active Parking Assist - Touchpad - 360 Degree Camera Command Online Navigation - Burmester Suround Sound System - Android Auto/Apple CarPlay - Foot Actived Power Trunk Closer - Wireless Phone Charging AMG Driver's Package - ADP AMG Driver's Package Only with MPP - L6K AMG Performance Steering Wheel in black Nappa/DINAMICA - RSU 19 Inch AMG 5-Twin-spoke Wheel - R01 Summer Performance Tires - U78 AMG Performance Exhaust System - 256 AMG Track Pace Technology Package - Active Multi Beam LED Headlamps Replaces 632 - Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) - 12.3 Inch Instrument Cluster Display CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L 6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch AMG 5 Twin Spoke Aero Alloys - Remote Trunk Release - Digital Instrument Cluster Multifunction Display - Touchpad - LED Taillights - Two Tailpipe Trim Elements Integrated into Bumper - Frameless Door with Free Standing Exterior Mirror - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Active Parking Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
