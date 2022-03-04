Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

41,520 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

4MATIC, Premium Pkg, Navi, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8527523
  2. 8527523
  3. 8527523
  4. 8527523
  5. 8527523
  6. 8527523
  7. 8527523
  8. 8527523
  9. 8527523
  10. 8527523
  11. 8527523
  12. 8527523
  13. 8527523
  14. 8527523
  15. 8527523
  16. 8527523
  17. 8527523
  18. 8527523
  19. 8527523
  20. 8527523
  21. 8527523
  22. 8527523
  23. 8527523
  24. 8527523
  25. 8527523
  26. 8527523
  27. 8527523
  28. 8527523
  29. 8527523
  30. 8527523
  31. 8527523
  32. 8527523
  33. 8527523
  34. 8527523
  35. 8527523
  36. 8527523
  37. 8527523
  38. 8527523
  39. 8527523
  40. 8527523
  41. 8527523
  42. 8527523
  43. 8527523
  44. 8527523
  45. 8527523
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,520KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8527523
  • Stock #: P06A2474T
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB1KJ555229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2474T
  • Mileage 41,520 KM

Vehicle Description

$132 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Memory Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Automatic Stop/Start Technology PACKAGES: Premium Package - Blind Spot Assist - LED High Performance Lighting System - 8 Inch Central Media Display - Thermotronic Automatic Climate Control CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - LED High Performance Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Ambient Lighting - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Cd - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Blind Spot Assist - Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778.EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 65,304 KM
$42,495 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX AWD, ...
 25,990 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S,...
 42,741 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory