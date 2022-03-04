2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8527523

8527523 Stock #: P06A2474T

P06A2474T VIN: WDCTG4GB1KJ555229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A2474T

Mileage 41,520 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Interior Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

