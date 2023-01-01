2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 6 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9568405

9568405 Stock #: P06A4685

P06A4685 VIN: WDC0G4KB7KV153315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,619 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control DUAL AIRBAG Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

