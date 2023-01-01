Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

65,619 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1/Sport Pkg, Pano Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC, Turbo, Premium 1/Sport Pkg, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 9568405
  2. 9568405
  3. 9568405
  4. 9568405
  5. 9568405
  6. 9568405
  7. 9568405
  8. 9568405
  9. 9568405
  10. 9568405
  11. 9568405
  12. 9568405
  13. 9568405
  14. 9568405
  15. 9568405
  16. 9568405
  17. 9568405
  18. 9568405
  19. 9568405
  20. 9568405
  21. 9568405
  22. 9568405
  23. 9568405
  24. 9568405
  25. 9568405
  26. 9568405
  27. 9568405
  28. 9568405
  29. 9568405
  30. 9568405
  31. 9568405
  32. 9568405
  33. 9568405
  34. 9568405
  35. 9568405
  36. 9568405
  37. 9568405
  38. 9568405
  39. 9568405
  40. 9568405
  41. 9568405
  42. 9568405
  43. 9568405
  44. 9568405
  45. 9568405
  46. 9568405
  47. 9568405
  48. 9568405
  49. 9568405
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,619KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9568405
  • Stock #: P06A4685
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB7KV153315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,619 KM

Vehicle Description

**Premium 2 Package + Navigation + Back Up Camera + AMG Alloys ** $154 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Leather Interior - 19 Inch AMG Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Automatic LED High Performance Headlights - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Power Liftgate - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Aux/Usb/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Attention Assist - Brake Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
DUAL AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2021 Honda Civic Sed...
 3,144 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 60,928 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SL...
 37,085 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory