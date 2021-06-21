2019 Nissan Frontier

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 6 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7493547

7493547 Stock #: P06A1788T

P06A1788T VIN: 1N6AD0FV9KN884017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,639 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Additional Features Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.