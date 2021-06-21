Menu
2019 Nissan Frontier

27,639 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV 4x4, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax!

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV 4x4, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7493547
  • Stock #: P06A1788T
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV9KN884017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,639 KM

Vehicle Description

**6,240 Ibs of Towing Capacity** $119 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 4.0L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm/Xm/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Rear View Camera
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

