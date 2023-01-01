Menu
2019 RAM 1500

72,072 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4, HEMI, Crew Cab, Back Up Cam!

2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman 4x4, HEMI, Crew Cab, Back Up Cam!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_NoBadges

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9633256
  • Stock #: R06A2134
  • VIN: 1C6SRFGT3KN833063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A2134
  • Mileage 72,072 KM

Vehicle Description

$139 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 5.7L V-8 cyl - 4x4 - HEMI - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - 5 Inch Touch Screen - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Rear Power Sliding Window - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Ready Alert Braking - Electronic Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Cup Holder
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

