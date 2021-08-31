2019 Tesla Model 3

$62,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 3 7 9 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: P06A1989

VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2KF367677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P06A1989

Mileage 68,379 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

