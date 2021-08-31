Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

68,379 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD, AutoPilot, Navi, Pano Roof!

2019 Tesla Model 3

Long Range AWD, AutoPilot, Navi, Pano Roof!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,379KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7718548
  • Stock #: P06A1989
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB2KF367677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P06A1989
  • Mileage 68,379 KM

Vehicle Description

**12 Ultrasonic Sensors + Blind Spot Collision Warning + Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport)** $213 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Sideview Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Wi-Fi and Mobility Network Connectivity Capability (Terms and Limitation Apply) - Internet Streaming Radio Capability (Subscription Based) - Regenerative Braking (Chill, Standard) - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Sport) - AutoPilot - Premium Connectivity (Subscription Based) - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - All Wheel Drive - All Black Premium Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Wood Trim - Keyless Go - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic LED Headlight - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Collision Warning - Auto High Beam Assist - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - Forward Radar - Seven Cameras - 12 Ultrasonic Sensors - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Automatic Emergency Braking - Obstacle Aware Acceleration - Speed Limit Warning - Park Distance Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Panoramic Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

