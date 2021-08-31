Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

50,078 KM

Details

$57,495

+ tax & licensing
$57,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, Navi, Pano Roof, Auto Pilot!

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, Navi, Pano Roof, Auto Pilot!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

Logo_AccidentFree

$57,495

+ taxes & licensing

50,078KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7890414
  Stock #: P21A0248
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXKF322008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Solid Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # P21A0248
  • Mileage 50,078 KM

Vehicle Description

**402 Km Range + Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist + All Black Premium Leather Interior + Side View Camera** $194 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Side View Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Auto Steer (BETA) - Wi- Fi and Mobile Network Connectivity Capability (Terms and Limitations Apply) - Regenerative Braking (Low, Standard) - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Standard) ** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station** CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Rear Wheel Drive - All Black Premium Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Wood Trim - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Dual Climate Control - Keyless GO - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Auto High Beam Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Parking Distance Control - Speed Limit Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Departure Avoidance with Assist - Emergency Lane Acceleration - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

