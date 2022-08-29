2019 Toyota Corolla

$23,995 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 5 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9117952

9117952 Stock #: R06A1870

R06A1870 VIN: JTNK4RBE7K3062583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R06A1870

Mileage 95,508 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.