Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

57,821 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4x4, Crew Cab, Back Up Cam, 140" Wheelbase!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4x4, Crew Cab, Back Up Cam, 140" Wheelbase!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 8154379
  2. 8154379
  3. 8154379
  4. 8154379
  5. 8154379
  6. 8154379
  7. 8154379
  8. 8154379
  9. 8154379
  10. 8154379
  11. 8154379
  12. 8154379
  13. 8154379
  14. 8154379
  15. 8154379
  16. 8154379
  17. 8154379
  18. 8154379
  19. 8154379
  20. 8154379
  21. 8154379
  22. 8154379
  23. 8154379
  24. 8154379
  25. 8154379
  26. 8154379
  27. 8154379
  28. 8154379
  29. 8154379
  30. 8154379
  31. 8154379
  32. 8154379
  33. 8154379
  34. 8154379
  35. 8154379
  36. 8154379
  37. 8154379
  38. 8154379
  39. 8154379
  40. 8154379
  41. 8154379
  42. 8154379
  43. 8154379
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,821KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8154379
  • Stock #: P06A2460T
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2KX041169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2460T
  • Mileage 57,821 KM

Vehicle Description

$156 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Toyota Safety Sense CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Cloth Interior - 16 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Automatic Headlights - Am/Fm/Aux/Cd/Mp3/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Toyota Safety Sense (Pre Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beam, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control) - Hill Start Assist - Tow Hitch Receiver - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 59,056 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 63,431 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 57,511 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory