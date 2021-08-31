$24,795 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 1 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7744020

7744020 Stock #: P06A2401

P06A2401 VIN: 3VWC57BUXKM181824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tornado Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,184 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

