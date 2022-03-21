$27,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 3 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8678762

8678762 Stock #: P06A3750

P06A3750 VIN: 3VWE57BU0KM091896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,340 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Interior Digital clock Door Map Pockets Additional Features Leatherette Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.