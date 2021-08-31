2019 Volvo XC60

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7602394

7602394 Stock #: P06A1816

P06A1816 VIN: YV4A22RK1K1223009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A1816

Mileage 111,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Panoramic Sunroof Convenience Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

