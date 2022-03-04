2020 Acura RDX

$47,995 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 9 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8527592

8527592 Stock #: P06A3410

P06A3410 VIN: 5J8TC2H30LL809193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,990 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Adaptive Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

