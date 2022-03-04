Menu
2020 Acura RDX

25,990 KM

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

AWD, Tech, Navi, Back Up Cam, Android Auto!

2020 Acura RDX

AWD, Tech, Navi, Back Up Cam, Android Auto!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

25,990KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8527592
  Stock #: P06A3410
  VIN: 5J8TC2H30LL809193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,990 KM

Vehicle Description

$162 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Power Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Universal Garage Door Opener - Remote Start - ELS Studio Sound System - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys - Multi Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Adaptive Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Blind Spot Assist - Forward Collision Warning - Lane Keep Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Parking Sensors - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

