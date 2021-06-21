Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

44,648 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive, Turbo, Navi, New Tires/Rear Brakes!

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive, Turbo, Navi, New Tires/Rear Brakes!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$38,995

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,648KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7382168
  • Stock #: R06A1484
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J05L8B21763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A1484
  • Mileage 44,648 KM

Vehicle Description

$132 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Auto Stop/Go Technology - Apple CarPlay-Prep (Extra Charge)- Bluetooth -** New Tires and Rear Brakes** CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Leatherette Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - LED Low/High Beam Automatic Headlights - Auto Dimming Exterior and Rearview Mirrors - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Aux/Xm - Prep (Extra Charge) - Rear Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Cross Traffic Alert - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778 EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

