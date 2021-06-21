Menu
2020 BMW 330i

58,421 KM

$39,495

+ tax & licensing
$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 BMW 330i

2020 BMW 330i

xDrive , Navi, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, M-Alloys!

2020 BMW 330i

xDrive , Navi, Sunroof, Wireless Charging, M-Alloys!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$39,495

+ taxes & licensing

58,421KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7468521
  • Stock #: P06A1924
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J02L8B10963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,421 KM

Vehicle Description

$134 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Power Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Required) - Wireless Charging Tray - WiFi Hotspot Capability - Touchpad - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch M-Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated M-Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Automatic LED Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Cd/Mp3/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with Brake Intervention - Active Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Speed Warning - Fatigue and Focus Alert - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Rain Sensored Windshield Wipers - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Heated Steering Wheel
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

