2020 BMW 330i

95,465 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

2020 BMW 330i

2020 BMW 330i

xDrive, Turbo, Navi, Parking Sensors, Sunroof!

2020 BMW 330i

xDrive, Turbo, Navi, Parking Sensors, Sunroof!

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9345454
  • Stock #: R06A1941
  • VIN: 3MW5R7J08L8B08179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,465 KM

Vehicle Description

$145 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Bluetooth - Apple CarPlay- Prep CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Black Leatherette Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Stop/Go Technology - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - LED Low/High Warning - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic Headlights - Rear Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Lane Departure Warning - Traction Control - Emergency SOS System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Console
Navigation System
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
Leatherette Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

