Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Spark

30,595 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-277-8696

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Spark

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Clean Carfax!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT, Back Up Cam, Apple CarPlay, Clean Carfax!

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

  1. 9823036
  2. 9823036
  3. 9823036
  4. 9823036
  5. 9823036
  6. 9823036
  7. 9823036
  8. 9823036
  9. 9823036
  10. 9823036
  11. 9823036
  12. 9823036
  13. 9823036
  14. 9823036
  15. 9823036
  16. 9823036
  17. 9823036
  18. 9823036
  19. 9823036
  20. 9823036
  21. 9823036
  22. 9823036
  23. 9823036
  24. 9823036
  25. 9823036
  26. 9823036
  27. 9823036
  28. 9823036
  29. 9823036
  30. 9823036
  31. 9823036
  32. 9823036
  33. 9823036
  34. 9823036
  35. 9823036
  36. 9823036
  37. 9823036
  38. 9823036
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,595KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9823036
  • Stock #: P06A5148
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA6LC459765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A5148
  • Mileage 30,595 KM

Vehicle Description

$85 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/160,000 Kms

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - OnStar Guidance - Voice Command - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 15 Inch Alloys - Keyless Entry - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Aux/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Onstar

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2020 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 91,416 KM
$29,495 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer L...
 64,533 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 81,431 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

Call Dealer

844-277-XXXX

(click to show)

844-277-8696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory