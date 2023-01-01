Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

101,357 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-277-8696

GT, 7 Seater, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Autoplanet

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

844-277-8696

101,357KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10067346
  • Stock #: R21A0763
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG4LR202621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,357 KM

Vehicle Description

$119 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental

Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Bluetooth

CONVENIENCE FEATURES : 3.6L V-6 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Passenger Seating - Tri Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Seats with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - 3'rd Row Stow n'Go Seats - 2nd Window Sunshades - Power Sliding Doors - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/HD Radio/Aux/Xm/Usb - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-855-838-5778. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors
POWER SEAT

Safety

Stability Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Durham

205 Baseline Road West, Clarington, ON L1C 3K3

