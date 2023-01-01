2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 4 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10067349

10067349 Stock #: R21A0764

R21A0764 VIN: 2C4RDGEG3LR202478

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,461 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Stability Control DUAL AIRBAG Interior Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo remote start Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Options Power Sliding Doors POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Power Lift Gates Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.